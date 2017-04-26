McCormick & Co. makes switch to made-in-Canada honey

Billy Bee products previously contained about 85 per cent of honey sourced from Canadian beekeepers
McCormick & Co. says Billy Bee and Doyon products containing all-Canadian honey will start appearing on store shelves in June, while the Billy Bee organic variety will arrive before the end of the year.
Billy Bee products previously contained at least 85 per cent of the sweetener sourced from Canadian beekeepers, something that has been a source of frustration for the country’s honey industry as some beekeepers say they produce enough to negate the need for any imports.
Andrew Foust, the company’s general manager of Canadian operations, says Canadians have expressed a desire for made-in-Canada honey and the shift is responding to consumer preference.
He said the shift won’t come with a boost in price.
The company will also participate in the True Source Honey certification program, an industry-led effort to ensure the product is ethically and legally sourced.