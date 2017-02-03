Ford F-150 Raptor is heading to China

February 3, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

DEARBORN, Mich.—Ford has started shipping its all-new 2017 F-150 Raptor to China, marking the first time any U.S.-built F-Series truck has been exported to the world’s largest nation.

The second-generation F-150 Raptor has a 3.5-liter engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and six-mode Terrain Management System.

“Raptor’s unique looks and capability have generated amazing buzz at every auto show we’ve brought it to around China,” said David Schoch, Ford group vice president and president, Ford Asia Pacific. “F-150 Raptor is another example of our commitment to offer a wide range of vehicles for customers in China.”

The F-Series truck joins the Ford GT, Focus RS, Focus ST and Fiesta ST on the current roster of exports to China.

The Ford F-150 Raptor is built at the motor company’s truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan.