EU slaps new anti-dumping duties on China steel products

May 12, 2017

by The Associated Press

BRUSSELS—The European Union has slapped anti-dumping duties on more products from China to stop them flooding Europe’s struggling steel market.

The European Commission said March 12 that a new investigation had shown that Chinese seamless pipes were being sold in Europe at dumped prices.

Those Chinese exports will now be taxed with an extra duty ranging from 29.2 per cent to 54.9 per cent.

Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said “this is another clear example of how we’re using the available toolbox of trade defence instruments to address unfair imports of steel.”

In January, the EU imposed extra duties on China and Taiwan for dumping stainless steel tube and a type of butt-welded pipe fitting on the European market.