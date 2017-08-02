Celebrate your exporting success: Apply for the Ontario Export Awards

August 2, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Canadian companies are renowned for being humble, risk-averse and generally not promoting their successes well.

But if you run a growing exporting company in Ontario, the time has come to shake off that reputation.

If you run an exporting company in Ontario, you have likely seen your fair share of adversity.

Aside from the standard risks associated with running a business, there is a very good chance your company has survived one or more of:

A global economic meltdown

A dramatic shortage of skilled workers

A swamp of unpredictability in our largest trading partner

Cybercrime somewhere in your supply chain

Be certain: If your export company is still operating in Ontario despite all of these challenges, you have done something worth recognizing.

The Ontario Export Awards recognize the innovative approaches and unique contributions of Ontario registered export companies across sectors and in all regions of the province as well as the individuals who contribute to their success.

The awards bring together senior executives from Ontario’s most innovative and experienced export businesses. Along with national recognition as an Ontario export leader, finalists and winners receive numerous benefits including: