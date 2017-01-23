Canada-U.S. trade relations may side-step NAFTA, says ambassador

January 23, 2017

by The Canadian Press

CALGARY—Canada’s ambassador to the United States says talks on trade issues are imminent and some deals might end up sidestepping the three-way North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

David MacNaughton says Canada has already had preliminary talks with members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s transition team and more talks are in the offing.

MacNaughton says it is vital to have a better trade and security relationship with the U.S.

He says some matters may be dealt with inside the Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement, others may be outside it.

Trump has promised a new trade relationship focusing on American interests, but MacNaughton says he doesn’t think Canada is a focus of that.

Canada-U.S. trade is roughly in balance, he says and the new president is aiming at countries with lopsided trade balances with the Americans.