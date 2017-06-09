Border service launches investigation into steel line pipe from South Korea

June 9, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

OTTAWA—The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is putting certain steel pipe imported from South Korea under the microscope.

The agency said June 8 it has launched a new investigation to probe carbon and alloy steel line pipe entering Canada from the Asian country in response to a complaint made by Evraz Inc. in Regina and Camrose, Alta.-based Canadian National Steel Corp.

The companies allege the products, which are often used in the oil and gas industry, are being sold at unfair prices and are hurting workers and productivity in Canada.

The CBSA noted special import measures are already in place on line pipe entering Canada from China.

The agency plans to issue a preliminary decision on the trade issue in early September.