Ex-wrestling magnate and current U.S. small biz czar urges companies to export more

May 12, 2017

by The Associated Press

WASHINGTON,D.C.—The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) cautioned that only one per cent of America’s small businesses export overseas and is urging many more to enter the global market.

Linda McMahon told the Micro, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Knowledge Summit at the United Nations on May 11 that “businesses that export are less likely to go out of business and more likely to grow faster.”

She said “that’s because 96 per cent of all of the world’s consumers and over three-quarters of the world’s purchasing power are outside of the United States.”

McMahon said there are challenges for American businesses to become exporters including access to information, capital and barriers to entering markets.

But she said the Trump administration and her agency are committed to ensuring equal access for small businesses to international markets.

According to its website, the SBA delivers loans, loan guarantees, contracts, counseling sessions and other forms of assistance to small businesses in the United States.

McMahon, who was appointed to the role at SBA in February 2017, previously ran World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. with her spouse and wrestling icon Vince McMahon.