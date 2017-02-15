As European Parliament votes yes on CETA, Angus Reid poll reveals Canadians still support the deal

A Feb. 2017 Angus Reid poll finds that Canadians are five times more likely to support CETA, Canada's proposed free-trade agreement with the European Union, than oppose it
VANCOUVER—With the European Parliament voting to provisionally adopt the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) on Feb. 15, the latest public opinion survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds a slight majority of Canadians support the deal.
Canadians are five times more likely to say they support CETA than to say they oppose it.
That said, these numbers represent a notable softening in support in recent years, and a growing level of uncertainty about the trade agreement between Canada and the European Union’s 28 member states, with just over one-in-three people saying they “don’t know” how they feel.
Europe remains a preferred trade target for Canadians, coming second only to Canada’s largest trading partner, the United States.
Key Findings: