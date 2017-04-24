U.K. logs its first coal-free day since the 19th century

April 24, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

LONDON—With its narrow cobbled streets clogged with sooty sulfurous smog and blackened rags stuffed into household window frames to keep out its suffocating yellow “pea soup,” London’s industrial revolution ran on coal.

The easy-to-burn fossil fuel powered the U.K. capital’s transition to metropolis and pushed countless smaller cities across Britain into the modern era.

No longer.

Every U.K. coal plant sat idle at the end of last week as Britain recorded its first coal-free work day since “the industrial revolution.”

National Grid, which runs the country’s electricity network teased at the milestone in a tweet early April 21.

It looks likely today will be the first working day in Britain without coal power since the industrial revolution! — National Grid Media (@Grid_Media) April 21, 2017

It confirmed the achievement late in the evening Friday, saying it had supplied all of Great Britain’s electricity “without the need for coal generation as part of the energy mix” for a full 24 hours. It was the first time coal hasn’t been used to power any part of the islands since at least the 1880s.

The rise of natural gas plants and renewable sources are two of the factors that have allowed Britain to reduce its reliance on coal, though several plants continue to operate on days more energy is needed.

The U.K. plans to phase-out coal entirely by 2025.