New Flyer supplies 33 buses to Long Island, New York transit authority

February 15, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WINNIPEG—Transit bus manufacturer New Flyer Industries Inc., announced Feb. 14 that Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE), located in Garden City, N.Y, has exercised options under its current contract for 40 and 60-foot Xcelsior compressed natural gas (CNG) buses.

The options exercised under this contract include an order for 28 40-foot Xcelsior CNG buses and five 60-foot buses. Once completed, 25 buses will remain on the contract to be exercised at a later date.

The 28 40-foot buses will replace existing buses in the NICE fleet that have reached the end of their useful life, while the five 60-foot buses will be used on NICE’s new bus rapid transit line, scheduled to start service in 2017.