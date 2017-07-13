New fishing vessel safety regulations are now in force

July 13, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

OTTAWA—New regulations to enhance safety in the commercial fishing industry are now in force.

The Fishing Vessel Safety Regulations set out new requirements for safety equipment, written safety procedures and vessel stability for small commercial fishing vessels operating in Canada.

Transport Canada says the new regulations are the result of extensive consultation with stakeholders, including fishing vessel owners, provincial and territorial safety groups, and representatives of fishing safety associations from coast to coast to coast.

The ministry has been working with fishing vessel owners over the past year to help them be ready to meet the new requirements that are now in force.

“Going forward, we will continue to work with vessel owners and other commercial fishing industry stakeholders to support implementation of the new regulations,” the agency said in a press release.

“Despite the combined efforts of governments and industry, the number of accidents on commercial fishing vessels remains unacceptably high. The new Fishing Vessel Safety Regulations will enhance safety by helping to address the primary causes of fatalities on fishing vessels,” said Marc Garneau, Canada’s Minister of Transport.

The new regulations apply to Canadian fishing vessels that are not more than 24.4 metres in length and not more than 150 gross tonnage.

Read the full list of Fishing Vessel Safety Regulations here