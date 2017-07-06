New Brunswick welcomes first EV fast-charging stations

July 6, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

SAINT JOHN, N.B.—NB Power and Irving Oil have announced commissioning of New Brunswick’s first fast-charging station for electric vehicles at an Irving Oil service station in Lincoln, N.B.

The Lincoln installation, capable of recharging all-electric vehicle batteries up to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes, is the first of seven fast-charging stations to be hosted at Irving Oil locations throughout the province: including in Aulac, Salisbury and Grand Falls, Youngs Cove, Woodstock and Moncton.

Standard level 2 (240 Volt) charging stations will also be installed alongside the fast-charging stations for plug-in hybrid vehicles.

“We’re proud to partner with NB Power in offering this technology to our customers,” said Darren Gillis, general manager, Sales & Marketing Operations for Irving Oil.

Gillis continued, “We’re committed to continually evolving our business to better serve our customers and communities, and help put New Brunswick on the map for sustainable transportation solutions.”

Irving Oil says these charging stations will form part of a corridor of stations located at 65-kilometre intervals along the TransCanada Highway, a part of NB Power’s public charging program—which allows customers to track payment credits and locate charging stations online.

“Through our partnership with Irving Oil, EV-drivers now have the option of charging up along New Brunswick’s busiest highway with the convenience of a service station,” said Gaëtan Thomas, president and CEO of NB Power.

Montreal-based EV charging station manufacturer AddÉnergie is providing the charging stations, which are interoperable with the FLO network, Canada’s largest charging network.

The project has received $500,000 from Natural Resources Canada.

“This fast-charging electric vehicle station demonstrates both Canada’s and New Brunswick’s commitment to the low-carbon transportation system of the future,” said Matt DeCourcey, member of Parliament for Fredericton.