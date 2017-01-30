NEB instructs companies to make emergency management information public by the summer

January 30, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

CALGARY—The National Energy Board (NEB) has finalized an order directing all of its regulated companies to make emergency management program information publicly available in an online format by Jul. 31, 2017.

The deadline for this directive has been pushed back to July from the originally planned deadline of Mar. 31 of this year.

The order directs companies to confirm with the NEB by Aug. 15, 2017 that all required emergency management program information has been published online.

All NEB-regulated company emergency management programs must include the following key elements:

Policy and commitment

Goals and objectives

Public safety information

An emergency procedures manual

Hazard identification, risk Assessment and controls

Clean-up and remediation information

Stakeholder liaison to prepare for emergencies

Continuing education

Training and exercises

Incident management system

Earlier this month, the NEB also proposed changes that will require companies to provide additional emergency response detail during the pipeline application phase of a project.