NEB instructs companies to make emergency management information public by the summer

The National Energy Board pushed back deadline for regulated companies to publish emergency management information online from March to July
CALGARY—The National Energy Board (NEB) has finalized an order directing all of its regulated companies to make emergency management program information publicly available in an online format by Jul. 31, 2017.
The deadline for this directive has been pushed back to July from the originally planned deadline of Mar. 31 of this year.
The order directs companies to confirm with the NEB by Aug. 15, 2017 that all required emergency management program information has been published online.
All NEB-regulated company emergency management programs must include the following key elements:
Earlier this month, the NEB also proposed changes that will require companies to provide additional emergency response detail during the pipeline application phase of a project.