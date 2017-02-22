Margot Robbie rocks the Monaco Grand Prix circuit in a Nissan BladeGlider EV [WATCH]

February 22, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONACO—Actor Margot Robbie has been revealed as Nissan’s new electric vehicle (EV) ambassador by racing the carmaker’s electric BladeGlider sports car around the world-famous Monaco Grand Prix circuit, at midnight.

The prototype Nissan BladeGlider, which hits 100km/h in less than five seconds and has a top speed of 190km/h, challenges the conventional thinking of what a car could look like. In a release, Nissan said the prototype is part of “Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision of how cars should be driven, powered and integrated into society.”

Here’s the video: