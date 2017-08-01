Foul-smelling discharge from treatment plant blackens water at Niagara Falls

August 1, 2017

by The Associated Press

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.—New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed state regulators to investigate wastewater discharges that turned the water near the base of Niagara Falls black over the weekend.

The Democrat said Aug. 1 that the city of Niagara Falls may have violated state water quality standards Saturday when the local wastewater treatment plant discharged foul-smelling, black-colored water into the Niagara River just below the falls.

The dark water enveloped the dock for the popular Maid of the Mist on the American side of the falls, prompting criticism from the tour boat firm.

.@PDyster: Why the smelly black discharge into Niagara River on very busy tourist weekend? @NiagaraFallsUSA @NYstateparks pic.twitter.com/XLnikKkHCr — Maid of the Mist (@maidofthemist) 29 July 2017

Officials with the city’s water board said the discharge was part of routine maintenance of one of its wastewater sedimentation basins.

“The blackish water contained some accumulated solids and carbon residue within permitted limits and did not include any organic type oils or solvents,” the Niagara Falls Water Board said in a statement. “The unfortunate odor would be limited to the normal sewer water discharge smell.”

The murky water had dissipated by Sunday morning.

Cuomo says the Department of Environmental Conservation is conducting the investigation. Violations carry a maximum penalty of $37,500 each.