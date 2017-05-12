CNG cylinder and fuel system inspector training

May 12, 2017

by CSA Group

—Sponsored article by CSA Group

Inspecting compressed natural gas (CNG) containers is an important component of ensuring safety and fuel system integrity. Focused on safety, this introductory course offers fleet managers an easy and affordable resource to get their technicians prepared for their CNG Cylinder and Fuel System Inspector Certification.

Participants will gain the necessary skills and knowledge for the most important elements of an inspection in preparation for their exam and offers insight into requirements of the ANSI-accredited Personnel Certification Program, the CSA Group Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinder and Fuel System Inspector Certification

Bundle this Course and Save!

The two-day CNG Class & Certification Bundle includes the Certification Application and Exam Fee, one registration for this two-day essentials training and view-access CNG resource package—all available for $1500 (Save $494—Add all three items to you cart and discount will be applied at checkout).

Training Objectives

Upon successful completion of this course fleet managers and service mechanics will be able to:

• Analyze the vehicle’s history

• Identify potential gas safety hazards

• Demonstrate appropriate cleaning and handling methods

• Identify the appropriate inspection form and checklist that should be used during the inspection process

• Describe the consequences of various defect levels to both technical and non-technical customers

• Demonstrate the appropriate pressure relief inspection process

• Identify the appropriate sources for both repair and replacement

• Demonstrate the appropriate defueling process



Why Get Your Training from CSA Group?

CSA Group has developed an ANSI-accredited Personnel Certification program and develops and publishes industry-accepted CNG standards.

The ANSI accreditation demonstrates the rigor and effort that went into developing the best possible program. The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) or ANSI—an objective, third-party organization has assessed that the CSA Group program meets internationally-set criteria for the development and operation of a personnel certification program. Our program was developed with the efforts of many industry experts, manufacturer representatives, cylinder inspectors, supervisors and educators over the course of two-years.

We’ve worked closely with inspectors to identify and prioritize the most important components of an inspection and exam items were developed with input from more subject matter experts. Each question is linked to a specific job task and has been vetted by a group of technical experts for accuracy.

About CSA Group:

CSA Group is an independent, not-for-profit membership association dedicated to safety, social good and sustainability. Its knowledge and expertise encompass standards development; training and advisory solutions; global testing and certification services across key business areas including hazardous location and industrial, plumbing and construction, medical, safety and technology, appliances and gas, alternative energy, lighting and sustainability; as well as consumer product evaluation services. The CSA certification mark appears on billions of products worldwide. For more information about CSA Group visit www.csagroup.org

To view more articles from CSA Group visit the Safety & Sustainability Centre.