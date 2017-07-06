Cement maker Lafarge gets approval to burn old tires instead of coal

July 6, 2017

by The Canadian Press

HALIFAX—Nova Scotia is giving the green light for a cement plant to burn tires for a year as a replacement fuel for coal.

The province’s environment minister made the announcement today shortly after a cabinet meeting ended.

Iain Rankin says Lafarge Canada Inc. can burn the used tires in one of its kilns in Brookfield in a one-year pilot project.

He says the results will be assessed after a year to see if the carbon emissions levels from the plant were reduced as a result.

The approval allows tires to be a maximum of 15 per cent of the total fuel, or about 20 tonnes of tires, each day.

The firm is required to carry out continuous monitoring of emissions, and to make the test results public.